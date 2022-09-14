KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pastor John Unthank is being honored by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County for his work with the Knoxville Dream Center.

According to a release from Knox County, his mission is “to make teachers smile.” His official position at the Dream Center is Make a Teacher Smile Director. At the center, Unthank gives out “smiles, supplies, cookies, and books to teachers and students in 14 Title One schools.”

From Captian book to the conductor on the Polar Express, Unthank can often be seen dressing up to bring joy to those he interacts with. The county adds that there’s not much that can keep him from his mission, despite the three days of dialysis he undergoes each week.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County will honor Unthank for his commitment to early literacy during its annual fundraiser, Seeds of Imagination: A Legacy of Readers. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Cherokee Country Club. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will present the award to Unthank.

The Imagination Library of Knox County sends one book a month to 19,000 children every month for free. The program helps children develop literacy skills. The Imagination Library as a whole has given out books to millions of kids since its launch in 1995. It currently operates in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.