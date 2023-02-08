KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of all things Dolly is once again coming to Knoxville’s Old City with a new name, “Rhinestone Fest, for the Love of Dolly!”

The third annual Dolly-themed festival is planned for the first weekend of June. The Old City Association is expanding its celebration to encompass artists, musicians, and do-gooders Dolly has inspired throughout her rhinestone-studded career. Events will kick off on Friday, June 2 alongside other First Friday activities and continue throughout the weekend across the Old City.

The festival grew out of the Dolly Art Contest started at Rala in 2019. According to the Old City Association, Rhinestone Fest was created to celebrate all things Dolly and invite people to enjoy the vibrant Old City community.

On Friday, there will be Dolly movie screenings at various locations in and around the Old City alongside other activities including arts shows and live music. Saturday’s Main Stage event on S Central Street will feature live music, a Dolly costume contest, a talent show, and other local performers. Sunday’s Rhinestone Market on W Jackson Avenue will highlight East Tennessee artists and makers displaying their Dolly-themed creations.

Restaurants, bars, and retail shops in the area will feature Dolly-themed specials throughout the weekend.

The free, family-friendly event will benefit the Dogwood Arts’ Art Kits for Kids program and The Historic Old City Association. The event is being put on through a collaboration between Rala, Molly Jo Events, Robin Easter Design, and Boyd’s Jig & Reel.

To share more about the event, the Rhinestone Fest Planning Committee and the Historic Old City Association will hold a live press announcement at Rala on February 13, the date of Dolly’s first album release.

The Old City Association adds that the event is not affiliated with Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton Enterprises, Dollywood or The Dollywood Foundation and that Parton will not be there.