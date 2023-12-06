KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Donald Busby’s family is still seeking answers in his murder case nearly two and a half years after he was killed.

On July 1, 2021, the Knoxville Police Department found Donald Busby in his crashed car in East Knoxville. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to UT Medical Center where he later died.

Ken Busby, Donald’s brother, learned the news later that evening after receiving a phone call from his sister-in-law.

“She at first started talking and couldn’t and had to pass the phone to her sister who told me the news that he had been killed earlier in that day,” Busby said.

Donald Busby was a husband, father of four, and army veteran.

“Just intelligent, very outgoing, loved people, loved life, very funny, good sense of humor,” Busby said.

Busby describes his brother as a familiar face in the community.

“Many people would have known them,” Busby said. “Many people would have absolutely loved to spend time with him and get to know him. “

Busby doesn’t think his family will ever have closer, but that doesn’t stop him from wanting justice.

“He can never come back, he’s gone,” Busby said. “We’re at peace with that we know it. You want justice and one of the fears we have is this could happen to somebody else.”

As for what justice looks like, Busby wants the person or persons responsible for his brother’s murder behind bars.

“If you are one of those who are involved or know who did it or anything of that nature come forward with that information or with a confession even,” Busby said.

The Knoxville Police Department says no one has been arrested or charged in the case. The department says they are continuing to pursue leads.