KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local craft brewery bar in downtown Knoxville is now opening a Cajun eatery.

Knox Brew Hub announced on Wednesday that it is expanding the business’ kitchen and opening “Fred Beans and Rice: Cajun Kitchen.” The new downtown restaurant is set to open on Aug. 15.

The restaurant will offer grilled po-boys, rice bowls, hot peel n’ eat shrimp, salads and more. Since it is connected to the Knox Brew Hub, there will be a beer list for customers over the age of 21.

The bar also plans to host a farewell party for their hot dog menu beginning on July 28.

The Knox Brew Hub opened in 2020 on Union Avenue, which became a traveled-theme spot that served as the brick-and-mortar location of the popular Knox Brew Tours. The goal of the bar has been to teach people about the history of craft beer in Knoxville while serving beers from local breweries.

Knox Brew Hub posted on Facebook the new Instagram page for Fred Beans and Rice: Cajun Kitchen, @fredbeansandrice. Knox Brew Hub plans to use the social media page for food pictures and updates.