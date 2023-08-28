KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Businesses in Downtown Knoxville are on a hiring spree according to the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. There are hundreds of jobs available in a range of positions.

According to the alliance, 60 businesses in Downtown Knoxville are hiring for various positions. There are opportunities available for full-time and part-time work.

“Downtown Knoxville business is strong, and owners are on a hiring spree to meet the demand,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “Established businesses and those preparing to open have a variety of positions to fill. Opportunity and energy abound in our city center, making now the ideal time to apply!”

A full list of job openings can be found on downtownknoxville.org/hiring. On this webpage, applicants can find information about expected hours, experience, and how to apply.

There are positions available for bartenders, baristas, cooks, hosts, massage therapists, bus drivers, sales, retail, servers, security, housekeeping, maintenance, and more. The full list of employers include:

Alice in Appalachia

Anaba Japanese Cuisine

ASM Knoxville

Babalu

Bernadette’s Crystal Gardens

Bistro at the Bijou

Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes

Calhoun’s on the River

Chesapeake’s Seafood House

CJ’s Tacos

Coffee & Chocolate

Corks Wine & Spirits

Crowne Plaza Knoxville

Cruze Farm Ice Cream

Culture Hair Studio

DiCarlo’s Pizza

Downtown Grill & Brewery

Earth to Old City

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Five Thirty Lounge

Fizz

Fred Beans & Rice

Frothy Monkey

Good Golly Tamale

Hilton Knoxville

Honeymouth

Hyatt Place

J.C. Holdway

Knoxville Area Transit

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

Lilou

Lox Salon

Maple Hall Bowling Lanes

Meadowsweet Massage

Nama Sushi Bar

Nothing Too Fancy

Old City Athletic Club

Old City Sports Bar

Oliver Hotel

Oliver Royale

Osteria Stella

Petro’s Chili & Chips

Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain

Preservation Pub

Pretentious Glass Co

Rala

Regal Riviera

Salon Niche

Scruffy City Hall

SmashCity

Southbound Nightclub

Spice & Tea Exchange

Sweet P’s Downtown Dive

The Holistic Connection

Tomato Head

Tommy Trent’s

Tree & Vine

Tupelo Honey

Two Bikes

Wake Foot Sanctuary