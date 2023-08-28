KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Businesses in Downtown Knoxville are on a hiring spree according to the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. There are hundreds of jobs available in a range of positions.
According to the alliance, 60 businesses in Downtown Knoxville are hiring for various positions. There are opportunities available for full-time and part-time work.
“Downtown Knoxville business is strong, and owners are on a hiring spree to meet the demand,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “Established businesses and those preparing to open have a variety of positions to fill. Opportunity and energy abound in our city center, making now the ideal time to apply!”
A full list of job openings can be found on downtownknoxville.org/hiring. On this webpage, applicants can find information about expected hours, experience, and how to apply.
There are positions available for bartenders, baristas, cooks, hosts, massage therapists, bus drivers, sales, retail, servers, security, housekeeping, maintenance, and more. The full list of employers include:
- Alice in Appalachia
- Anaba Japanese Cuisine
- ASM Knoxville
- Babalu
- Bernadette’s Crystal Gardens
- Bistro at the Bijou
- Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes
- Calhoun’s on the River
- Chesapeake’s Seafood House
- CJ’s Tacos
- Coffee & Chocolate
- Corks Wine & Spirits
- Crowne Plaza Knoxville
- Cruze Farm Ice Cream
- Culture Hair Studio
- DiCarlo’s Pizza
- Downtown Grill & Brewery
- Earth to Old City
- Embassy Suites by Hilton
- Five Thirty Lounge
- Fizz
- Fred Beans & Rice
- Frothy Monkey
- Good Golly Tamale
- Hilton Knoxville
- Honeymouth
- Hyatt Place
- J.C. Holdway
- Knoxville Area Transit
- Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
- Lilou
- Lox Salon
- Maple Hall Bowling Lanes
- Meadowsweet Massage
- Nama Sushi Bar
- Nothing Too Fancy
- Old City Athletic Club
- Old City Sports Bar
- Oliver Hotel
- Oliver Royale
- Osteria Stella
- Petro’s Chili & Chips
- Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain
- Preservation Pub
- Pretentious Glass Co
- Rala
- Regal Riviera
- Salon Niche
- Scruffy City Hall
- SmashCity
- Southbound Nightclub
- Spice & Tea Exchange
- Sweet P’s Downtown Dive
- The Holistic Connection
- Tomato Head
- Tommy Trent’s
- Tree & Vine
- Tupelo Honey
- Two Bikes
- Wake Foot Sanctuary