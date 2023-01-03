KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and several dormitories, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas.

A spokesperson for the university said that crews worked in 12-hour shifts to cover the campus 24/7 during the Christmas weekend and following holiday week. These crews walked buildings to identify broken water lines before they became catastrophic flooding events, and even with the proactive measures, dozens of leaks still resulted in damage to multiple university buildings.

The damage to the following buildings were described as ‘major’:

Dougherty Engineering Building

Nielsen Physics Building

Hesler Biology Building and Greenhouse

Walters Academic Building

Greve Hall

Carrick Hall North

Carrick Hall South

Student Recreational and Fitness Center

Delta Zeta Sorority

Alpha Chi Omega Sorority

UT Institute for Advanced Materials & Manufacturing

Blackburn-Furrow Golf Facility

Damages to a life Sciences workspace. (University of Tennessee)

The floor in the Tennessee Recreation Center for Students. (University of Tennessee)

(University of Tennessee)

Damage to an office in the Golf Facility. (University of Tennessee)

A tile fell from the ceiling onto a table in the Golf Facility. (University of Tennessee)

The Delta Zeta Sorority house had water standing in multiple rooms. (University of Tennessee)

Water standing in a Delta Zeta Sorority house room. (University of Tennessee)

Water standing in the Alpha Chi Omega building. (University of Tennessee)

Water in the Dougherty Engineering building. (University of Tennessee)

Water stnading in the hallway of the Walter’s Life Sciences building.

Work areas in the Institute for Advanced Materials and Manufacturing surrounded by pools of water. (University of Tennessee)

Fallen ceiling tiles in the Walters Life Sciences building. (University of Tennessee)

Pictures of the heavily damaged areas show standing water and fallen ceiling tiles. Repairs have been made to 15 buildings so far. Another 10 building are listed with minor damage, including Neyland Stadium, Lindsey Nelson Stadium and the new Student Union.

In images of the damage at the stadium, ice can be seen on a pipe, water standing in multiple areas, and two coolers appear to have been knocked over.

(University of Tennessee)

(University of Tennessee)

(University of Tennessee)

(University of Tennessee)

(University of Tennessee)

(University of Tennessee)

(University of Tennessee)

“As you prepare to return to campus this week, we would ask that you visit the website and review the information provided. Upon your return, if you identify additional offices, labs, or areas that are damaged but are not identified on the website, we would ask that you provide that information via your building’s facilities liaison. We are working closely with Belfor on the cleanup and restoration to ensure the facilities can be safely occupied. If you believe that an area is not safe, please contact Facilities Services One Call at (865) 946-7777.” Kerry Gardner, University of Tennessee News and Information

A map showing all of the damaged areas can be found through the University of Tennessee here.