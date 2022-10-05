KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A familiar face in Knox County has reappeared, but this time with a different organization.

Dr. Martha Buchanan is back at work.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the YWCA as the interim CEO,” said Buchanan.

The announcement comes after CEO Rachel Haverkamp announced her resignation in order to spend more time with her family. The two leaders now temporarily working together.

Buchanan is no stranger to the YWAC, having served on the board for several years.

“The Y does really amazing work and the focus on elevating women is important to me. I think when we elevate women and we support women, we are elevating and supporting our whole community,” said Buchanan.

Previously, Buchanan served as director of the Knox County Health Department for 18 years. She also served as the county’s health officer. She says she’s now bringing her knowledge and skills from the medical world to the YWCA.

“The health department did very similar work. We were all about helping people access healthcare, immunizations, and family planning services. The skills I gained as a leader, as a collaborator, and as somebody who knows our community I think will really serve me well in this role and will hopefully serve the Y as well.”

Although changes are on the way for the service organization’s leadership, Buchanan says several things will stay just the way they are.

“Services and the things you have access to will continue to look exactly like they have in the past. I really want to support the amazing work that’s already happening here and make sure it continues.”

For those wondering how Buchanan’s short retirement went, she says she enjoyed every moment.

“I did a little bit of traveling and got to spend more time with my dad and stuff like that so I did enjoy it.”

According to the YWCA, Buchanan is expected to remain onboard as the interim CEO for the next few months. During that time, the organization will be working to find a permanent leader.