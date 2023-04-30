KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 22-year-old has died after a crash in the Island Home Park area on Sunday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said officers responded to a single-car crash around 3:20 a.m. on Island Home Avenue near Fisher Place after a black Lexus drove off of the road and hit a utility pole.

The passenger of the Lexus was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the passenger is being withheld at this time, Erland said.

After further investigation, Knoxville Police arrested the driver 21-year-old Carter McAdoo, of Knoxville, with charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction personnel is currently investigating the crash.