KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 72-year-old man was transported to a Knoxville hospital where he died after the car he was driving crashed into a Hardin Valley home.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Blackberry Ridge Boulevard around 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 3 where a 2018 Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a house.

Donald Scott Smith, 72, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died shortly after his arrival. According to an unofficial traffic crash report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Smith suffered a ‘medical problem’ while driving.

Smith was the only person in the car and no other injuries were listed.