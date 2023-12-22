KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A brick wall and fence along downtown Knoxville‘s busiest street were damaged Thursday night in a head-on, single-vehicle crash.

Knoxville police officers responded to the intersection of South Gay Street and Wall Avenue around 11 p.m. where a black Volvo had crashed into a wall overlooking a surface parking lot.

Officers were unable to locate the driver, who was apparently seen by a witness fleeing the scene.

There were no known injuries as a result of the crash.

Barriers and caution tape were placed along the sidewalk. A large amount of debris can be seen in the parking lot below.