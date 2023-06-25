KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a fatal wrong-way crash Sunday on I-40 East, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the highway near Strawberry Plains Pike around 5 a.m.

In the preliminary investigation, police found that one vehicle allegedly made a U-turn and traveled the wrong way on I-40 East when it hit another vehicle. Both of the vehicles caught on fire, according to the police.

A third vehicle drove through the debris and hit an “unknown object” before stopping.

The driver of the vehicle that went in the wrong direction died at the scene, police said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the UT Medical Center. The driver has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction personnel is investigating the scene. The police are withholding the victim’s identity at this time.