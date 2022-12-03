KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver that was injured after his car was struck in an October crash has died according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.

The crash happened on Sunday, October 23, when a Nissan pickup truck driving at a high speed struck a Ford Fusion, which then hit another car, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland previously said.

The driver of the truck, Amilcar Rony Jeronimo-Sales, 25, allegedly attempted to drive away but was unable to because of damage to his vehicle, then he attempted to flee on foot but was stopped by several bystanders before peacefully returning to the scene, according to the General Sessions Docket.

Sales was evaluated at UT Medical Center before being booked. The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion were also taken to UT Medical Center.

On Friday, December 2, Erland released that the driver of the Ford Fusion died in early November. He has been identified by KPD as Robert Maupin, 60, of Mooresville, Indiana.

Erland said that Crash Reconstruction Investigators have consulted the District Attorney’s Office of the development in the case.

Previously, Sales was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, driving without a license, and having no proof of insurance.