KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a driver who is believed to have left the scene of a fatal-hit-and run in South Knoxville on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Chapman Highway near E. Moody Avenue around 6 p.m. where a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that a southbound pickup truck, possibly a dark red Ford F-150, struck the victim while attempting to cross from in front of the Walgreens before it continued south on Chapman Highway.

Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction investigators are on the case and those who may have information that could assist them are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The victim from the crash was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for examination. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.