KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville community got the opportunity to see a light show that was performed by using drones.

The live show was held in downtown Knoxville as a part of the kick-off party for this year’s Bassmaster Classic Tournament.

This is the first time the drone light show was shown in Knoxville. People gathered to see the lights creating moving figures, including one of a man who looked like he was fishing.

See the full video of the show:

Courtesy of Kyle Winstead

The event also had music, food and fireworks for the public to enjoy.

The Bassmaster Classic will be held in Knoxville on March 24-26 for the second time after its 2019 East Tennessee premiere in which local angler Ott DeFoe was crowned champion.

55 anglers will be competing on the Tennessee River. See the full schedule of events here.

Visit Knoxville is hosting and coordinating the multivenue, multiday sporting event which will take place at Volunteer Landing, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville Convention Center, and World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. Anglers will be fishing on the Tennessee River.