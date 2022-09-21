KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have any medication that you no longer need or use? Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with law enforcement to reduce the number of unused, unwanted, and expired medications in homes throughout East Tennessee.

According to MDC, disposing of medications properly reduces the risk of substance misuse and environmental harm caused by flushing or throwing medications away improperly.

On Saturday, October 8, MDC and the Knoxville Police Department will be at the Ingles on Emory Road in Powell from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. collecting unwanted medications. MDC adds that anything dropped off is kept anonymous and no questions asked.

In addition, on Saturday, October 22, MDC and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Beaver Dam Baptist Church. People can drop off unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following items will be accepted during both events:

All household prescription and over-the-counter medications (including narcotics)

Liquid medications

Ointments, lotions, drops

Pet medications

Syringes/medical sharps (including EpiPens)

Expired Narcan/Naloxone

In addition, unopened wound care, first-aid items (band-aids, alcohol swabs, tape, gauze, etc.), and unopened syringes/needles will be accepted on behalf of Choice-Health Network.

The Drug Enforcement Agency is also holding its National Drug Takeback Day on October 29. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local agencies will be collecting unwanted medications to dispose of. To find an event near you, click here.

For those who are unable to attend one of the takebacks, you can find a medication drop box near you by clicking here. There also are six permanent disposal bins located throughout Anderson County.

The bins are open seven days a week and 24 hours a day.