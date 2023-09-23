KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people have been arrested after the Knoxville Police Department responded to an overnight shooting outside of Half Barrel on Cumberland Avenue that left four people injured.

KPD responded around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to the area of 1829 Cumberland Avenue. Witnesses told police that a man fire multiple shots following an altercation.

Officers later received information that the suspect fled the scene in a white car towards Clinch Avenue. Officers with the help of the University of Tennessee Police Department spotted the car a short time later.

Knoxville police identified the driver as Willie Jackson, 22, and the passenger as Joseph Mobley, 26. The pair were eventually detained as officers found two loaded handguns in the car as well as large as the amount of marijuana.

Further investigation, found Jackson was the suspect in the shooting. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while under a control substance as well as other charges.

Mobley was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession.

Three women and one man suffered non-life threatening injuries, which police believe were the result of being struck by gunfire fragments or debris.

Three were treated at the scene, while one was taken to a local hospital.