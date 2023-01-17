KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Children in East Tennessee are creating artwork based on a Black icon that has inspired or influenced them for the 8th annual Black History Month Art Contest.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley along with UScellular hosts the contest. To enter, children need to create an original piece of artwork based on influential Black icons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“We are once again thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and Ocoee Region on this annual contest to celebrate Black History Month and highlight the talented youth in our community,” said Thomas White, director of sales for East Tennessee at UScellular. “We look forward to seeing the imaginative and inspirational artwork that club members create as they learn more about the important contributions Black STEM icons have made in our world.”

The Boys & Girls Club held a “drawing day” on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 3:30 p.m. at 967 Irwin St.

Kids show off their artwork for the Black History Art Contest.

In late January, 10 finalists will be chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs and local UScellular leaders. The artwork will be judged on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression according to a release from UScellular.

“It is such an honor to work with UScellular on this annual contest in celebration of Black History Month,” says H. Walker, diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Not only does this partnership discover and amplify youth agency and creativity; it helps African American and Black kids and teens realize their dreams as they replicate the work of Black STEM icons.”

The finalists’ artwork will be displayed in select stores and online. For the entire month of February, anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite art piece online.

The top three artists will be announced in March. The first-place winner will take home $250, the second-place winner will earn $150 and the third will win $100.