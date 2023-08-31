KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several children in the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley have created original pieces of artwork for the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Art Contest in Knoxville.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, UScellular associates joined Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley representatives to kick off the art contest.

At the event, club members created artwork inspired by influential Hispanic and Latino icons in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

“USCellular wants to help create diversity. So this is a great opportunity for us to help kids celebrate the differences of the STEM programs and be able to learn from that and get the opportunity to grow in different ways,” said Andrew Schmenger, Store manager for Knoxville location of USCellular.

In September, 10 finalists will be chosen based on their artwork’s creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme, and overall impression. Their art will be digitally displayed in select stores. In addition from Sept. 15 to 22, the public will be invited to vote for their favorite art online.

The three winners will be announced in October. First place will win $250, second will win $150 and third will get $100.

UScellular and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley previously put on a Black History Month Art Contest in January.