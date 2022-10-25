KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comedian Leanne Morgan has announced the first 25 stops on her 100 stop “Just Getting Started” tour in 2023, including an early stop in Knoxville.

The Knoxville native will be headlining a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on April 15

“Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!! I didn’t even dream that big! Thank you, East Tennessee, for supporting me through all these years! I’m so thankful for y’all!!,” said Morgan.

The tour kicks off in February 2023, and tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. local time. The stops announced include:

Feb. 24, 2023 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

Feb. 25, 2023 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

March 3, 2023 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

March 4, 2023 – Jackson, TN – Carl Perkins Civic Center

March 10, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

March 11, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

March 24, 2023 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

March 25, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

March 31, 2023 – Columbus, GA – RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

April 1, 2023 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

April 15, 2023 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

April 19, 2023 – Nashville, TN – The Opry House (Part of Nashville Comedy Festival)

April 21, 2023 – Hiawassee, GA – Anderson Music Hall

April 22, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

May 6, 2023 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

May 19, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre

May 20, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

June 2, 2023 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 3, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

June 9, 2023 – Albany, GA – Albany Municipal Auditorium

June 10, 2023 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

June 23, 2023 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 24, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Memorial Center

July 8, 2023 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

July 9, 2023 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Alabama Theatre

“I named my second tour “Just Getting Started” because I’m a 50-something mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life! This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life. I’ve had the honor to travel to 100 cities across this great country performing in front of my fans who feel like my best friends. I’ll be sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, “this is my life- is Leanne spying on me??’” Morgan said.

For more info on the tour, visit Morgan’s website.