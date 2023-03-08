KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A native East Tennessee woman was one of the 33 teams to enter this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska. However, she was not able to finish the race.

Jennifer LaBar “scratched” nearly 24 hours after the start of the race due to her hand being injured. This has been her first time racing this year. She made it to almost 142 miles.

“Scratched” is a term in sled dog racing that means a person backs out of a race or decides to not finish the race.

It has not been shared whether LaBar will race next year.

LaBar grew up in East Tennessee but has lived in Alaska for 11 years now. She had an ultimate dream to run the one-thousand-mile Iditarod Race.

According to LaBar’s musher biography, during her time in the state, she fell in love with sled dogs. LaBar and her husband, Andrew, opened a kennel for Alaskan Huskies. She planned to race with the dogs she raised.

LaBar also trained under long-distance mushers for several years.

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is a long-distance dog race that is hosted every year in early March.