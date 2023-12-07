KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a natural and eco-friendly solution for vermin control on your property? Feral Feline Friends, a nonprofit organization based in East Tennessee, says they have “cats looking for employment.”

The organization provides barn cats that use their “natural instincts” to control rodent populations and prevent other pests from taking over your territory. They said adopting the cat is a great way to provide pest control while ensuring the safety of your kids and other pets.

Credit: Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee

These adoptable cats are often born outdoors and may not be acclimated to living indoors. By adopting a barn cat, you can play a vital role in reducing the overpopulation of cats in Knoxville and its surrounding areas, according to the nonprofit. You will also provide a safe home to a cat in need.

Adoption is FREE and includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, deworming, cat shelter, microchipping, and FIV/FeLV testing. While adoption fees are waived, the organization does accept donations.

If you want to learn more about Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee, email info@feralfelinefriends.org. It is a 501(c)3 organization that relies on donations and grants.