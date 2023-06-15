KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, elder abuse continues to be an under-reported crime in East Tennessee. In the past two years, the number of elder abuse cases in Knox County has risen to nearly 1,200.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and it is an opportunity to highlight the problems experienced by older adults.

“There are several different factors,” Nina Hummel of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said. “First and foremost, 85% of financial crimes are committed by family members. When family members get into the fold, it’s very hard to get somebody to prosecute them. They’re scared, they’re frightened, it’s the only person that’s taking care of them and honestly they have a lot of guilt that they raised somebody that would take advantage of them.”

According to the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, domestic elder abuse usually refers to any form of mistreatment that is committed by someone whom the elder has a relationship with. This includes physical abuse, neglect, emotional or psychological abuse, financial abuse and exploitation.

“It’s an opportunity for the aging network and everyone that is involved with fighting this kind of abuse to bring awareness to it,” Angela Bartlett from the Knox County Office of Aging said. “A lot of times this kind of abuse is silent, you don’t notice it and if you do, you just brush it off. This is an opportunity for us to engage the community.”

KCSO told us that in 2021 there were just over 1,000 elder abuse cases in Knox County. In 2022 the case numbers jumped to nearly 1,200.

There are several factors to look for in suspected elder abuse cases. A change in their habits like staying in more than normal, making more frequent and larger than normal cash withdrawals. It is also important to look for any physical changes like bruises and bedsores.

“The most common reason for elder abuse is isolation. Adults that don’t have any protective people in their life are more vulnerable for abuse,” Tammy Hicks who leads the Elder Abuse Protection Unit with the Knox County District Attorney’s office said.

The purpose of elder abuse awareness day is to bring awareness to an that is consistently under-reported. If you know or suspect elder abuse you are asked to call the adult protective service hotline at 1-888-277-8366.