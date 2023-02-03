KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you considering running for office? Do you want to become a poll worker? If so, the Knox County Election Commission holding a seminar to break down how elections work within the county.

With a total of five elections taking place in 2023 and 2024, Knox County Administrator of Elections Chris Davis believes more information about voting and elections is needed. The seminar is targeted at those considering running for office, those interested in being poll workers and any interested voters.

The event, called Knox County Elections 101, will begin at 12:30 p.m. on March 4 at the Election Commission’s Downtown West Early Voting/Training facility, 1645 Downtown West Blvd.

“Voting is a right and a responsibility, and our office wants to help provide more information to Knox County residents that want to become more knowledgeable about the ins and outs of elections,” Davis said. “Topics such as the order of the ballot, methods of voting, property qualified voting, the role of poll watchers, voter registration and how we maintain accurate voter registration rolls will be discussed.”

The seminar is free to attend, but attendees are required to register. In addition, attendees must be registered to vote in Knox County and preference will be given to those thinking of running for office or serving as a poll worker.

Topics covered during the event include:

Types of elections

Methods of voting

What candidates need to know before they run for office

The important role that poll workers play in conducting elections

Election preparation

Election security

To register, visit www.knoxvotes.org. The seminar is expected to last 3 hours and 30 minutes.