KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi-trailer truck was destroyed after an engine fire on I-40 West, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

KFD responded to the scene on I-40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was seen pulled over to the side of the road with flames engulfing the front.

No injuries were reported.

Wilbanks said there was no hazardous cargo.

KFD was able to extinguish the truck’s fire. Wilbanks added that the cargo was “OK” and the truck is a total loss.