ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Naval officer is bringing a piece of his home everywhere he goes.

Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Self, an Englewood, Tenn., native, is assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force. The McMinn Central High School graduate currently serves with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Miss.

(Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class

Vanessa White, Navy Office of Community Outreach)

“I joined the Navy to travel, see the world and for the educational benefits,” said Self. “Serving in the Navy makes me proud because only a select few can get in. It also means I am able to provide for my family.”

Self shared that the values needed to thrive in the Navy are similar to those found in his hometown.

“I learned a hard work ethic in my hometown,” said Self. “You need a good work ethic to excel, and this trait helps you teach other people to have a good work ethic as well.”

After it was formed in 1942, members of the Navy Construction Battalions were nicknamed, “Seabees,” which is a play on the C and B initials. These sailors build military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects. Recently, Navy officials have been emphasizing the importance of America’s advantage at sea as 90 percent of trade travels by sea and 95 percent of the world’s internet traffic is carried by fiber optic cables on the ocean floor.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

Self and the sailors he serves have many opportunities to gain accomplishments during their military service. In a release from the Navy, Self is said to take pride in continuing an 80-year legacy while serving his country.

“I am most proud of making the rank of petty officer first class,” said Self. “Coming from a small town, I wouldn’t have thought I would have made it this far in my career. I’m so proud that I did.”