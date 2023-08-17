KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Morristown has released the event summary report on the EF2 tornado that impacted Knox County the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 7 which left thousands without power and many residents with damaged homes.

No injuries or deaths were reported after the tornado, which had a 3.8-mile path with peak wind speeds of 130 mph. NWS-Morristown had sent a survey team out to the area of impact early Tuesday, Aug. 8 to assess the damage.

The event summary report states in its overview that the EF2 tornado was brought on by “a robust system brought an environment supporting both individual thunderstorms as well as lines of thunderstorms to many areas across the eastern U.S.”

“The strength of the system was extremely unusual for the month of August, producing a wind profile up through the atmosphere that was comparable to that of April and May,” the report states.

The low-level winds and overall winds shear combined with “notable instability” were among the ingredients of the severe weather.

“This setup also produced an extremely rare August EF-2 tornado in western Knox County,” the report states. “This was only the seventh recorded August tornado in our 40-county forecast and warning area (records to the early 1900s) and only the second EF-2 or greater tornado for the month of August in the area.”

The report also states that the last time an August EF2 tornado occurred in our area, the year was 1964.

“This was also the first confirmed EF-2 or greater strength tornado in Knox County during any month of the year since February of 1993.”

To view the full report and conditions, click here.