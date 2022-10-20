KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department held its annual Day of Honor memorial service recognizing fallen firefighters.

The event was held at Mary Costa Plaza at the Knoxville Coliseum. It honored members of the Knoxville Fire Department who have died in the line of duty and retired members who passed away since the last memorial service.

The event began with a processional by the KFD Honor Guard and bagpiper Kelly Shipe. Chief Stan Sharp and Mayor Indya Kincannon placed a wreath in honor of the firefighters.

Those honored includes:

Members of the Knoxville Fire Department who have died in the line of duty:

George H. Smith

John J. Dunn

Captain William F. Maxley

Lloyd C. Scruggs

J. C. Flenniken

Fred M. “Jack” Sexton

William C. Reed.

Chief Sam B. Boyd

Captain Howard O. Gray

Henry Clay Lawless

Raymond H. “Shorty” Nash

Fred Everett Boatman

Captain Charles E. Youngblood

Louie A. McCaughan

Captain Tom F. Heagerty

William Scott Popejoy, Jr.

Captain Henry “Pat” Mitchell

James H. May

Carl Eugene Smith

Captain Worley Sharp

Michael A. Fletcher

Joe E. Tarwater

Captain Robert L. “Buddy” Blankenship

Captain John O. “Slim” Pickens

Retired members who have passed away since the last memorial service:

Samuel Brabston

James Fritts

Herman Helton

Cecil “Sonny” Lee

Jess McCarter

William Mynatt

Ewell “Bullet” Reppeto

Billy Smith

Kenneth Burnette

John “Gibbs” Hammond

Alfred Johnson

Ralph Mantooth

William “Red” McGinnis

Daniel Potter

Donald Scates

Knoxville Fire Department Honor Guard Members who were listed in the program include:

Robby Copas

Chris Henkle

Greg Perrin

Harrison James

Justin Ingle

Raymond Whaley

Thomas Cole

Bobby Russell

Todd Young

Chris Patterson

Pat Perrin

Jeff Jones

Phillip Woods

Robert Medders

Michael Dyke

This memorial service began in 1977. The first Knoxville firefighter who lost their life was in 1904.