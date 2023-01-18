KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 2021 double homicide investigation continues in Knoxville and anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn $5,000.

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.

The lounge has closed but lives after that day in 2021 were changed forever.

“Do I believe that justice will ever be served,” questioned Tonya Nolan, Marquis’ mother. “At this point no. I mean, two years has passed. Nobody has come forward yet.”

“I love them,” said Dominique Bailey, Jonah’s aunt. “I love them with everything in me. I miss them and I wish they were here. And we just want justice.”

Both Jonah and Marquis were friends in their 20s when they were killed. Their case going cold but the men are being remembered for their fun-loving and infectious personalities.

“[Marquis] loved being a young father. He had two children. A seven-year-old and a five-year-old now so they were three and five when they lost their father,” Tonya said.

“My nephew he was the life of the party,” said Edward Bailey, Jonah’s uncle. “Silly, funny, he know how to make a person change their whole motive.”

The group released balloons in honor of the two gunned-down friends. Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel was there to show support.

“This is something that’s really important for us. If we’re going to solve crime in this community and this city, our police department cannot do it alone. We need help from the men and women out here. And if they see something, we need them to call us and work with us,” he said.

“Maybe taking a murderer, somebody that has murdered two young kids, young men, maybe getting them off the streets so they don’t do this again… okay, somewhat of justice will be served but it’s not going to bring my son back,” Tonya said.

She added that she and many others will continue the vigil for her son Marquis and his friend, Jonah, every year.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.