KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire in northwest Knox County has displaced a family of four and their pets after their smoke alarms failed to alert them due to dead batteries, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

At around 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, Knox County E-911 Communications Center received a call reporting a house fire in the 700 block of Hickory Drive. The caller told dispatch that they had been smelling smoke, heard a loud explosion and discovered their roof was on fire.

KFD firefighters soon arrived at the scene and saw heavy fire come from the roof and eaves of the home with “energized electrical lines down in the front yard.”

“KFD crews were able to make a rapid attack on the fire and quickly gain control of the situation,” a news release states.

The home had been occupied by two adults and two children, along with one dog and three cats. KFD said the family quickly escaped to the front yard and no injuries were reported.

KFD also said that the home had smoke detectors that did not activate due to dead batteries; also the home sustained heavy fire damage on one end, and smoke, and water damage throughout the house.

The family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross. The fire is under investigation by the KFD’s Fire Investigation Unit.