KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family and friends are remembering a 20-year-old Knoxville native after he was killed in a wreck on Nov. 3.

Jordan Ball was riding his motorcycle on Parkside Drive at Sherway Road when the wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. His parents, Darrell Ball and Karen Lawson, said riding the bike was his favorite thing to do.

“That was his passion,” Bell said.

“He left this earth doing what he loved and he was happy, so that makes me have some sort of comfort,” Lawson added.

They described their son as “fearless” and said he lived for his friends.

“Him being this free spirit that he was, he just made everybody happy, he really did. The goofball, he made everybody happy,” Lawson said.

Jordan Ball and his friend Ange Woytowich.

Jordan Ball.

Jordan Ball on his motorcycle.

Jordan Ball and his girlfriend Tala Thomas.

Jordan Ball.

His friends and parents said Jordan touched more people’s lives than they even knew. Many came out of the woodwork to share kind words about him when he passed. The support was evident at a car meet held in his honor.

“There were so many more people that we personally didn’t know about, at his meet, there were at least 50 cars there and we only knew like 25 of them,” his friend Ange Woytowich said.

“He had people come out all the way from Nashville,” his friend Baylor Smith added.

Aside from loving his motorcycle, Ball also had a passion for cars and was part of a local car club. The club brought so many who knew him together to honor him.

“It’s incredible to just know there’s so many people that he meant so much to,” Woytowich said.

One of those people is his girlfriend, Tala Thomas.

“He was always ready to listen and the second you’d start telling him, he’d listen to it all and then he’d say something that just made it all go away. We did a lot of first things together,” Thomas said.

His parents were able to rev his car in his honor one last time at the meet. They said he had a lot of life ahead of him, including a new job he was ecstatic to start.

“I guarantee you, if you could speak to him, he would say no regrets, no regrets,” his mom said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.