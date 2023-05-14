KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of a victim in a West Knox County hit-and-run is looking for answers as he remains hospitalized.

On May 2, 37-year-old Patrick Miller was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of Middlebrook Pike and Ball Camp Pike in the Karns area when he was struck by a vehicle. A preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene and did not report the incident.

Patrick Miller’s wife Brittney Miller said he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

“It’s been really stressful because I’m trying to balance being there for him and we are uninsured so it’s very stressful to think about,” she said “They did initially guess that he’ll actually be there for two months and so it’s going to be pretty expensive, and just to have that one income right now is a big stressor on myself.”

Patrick Miller was left with multiple serious injuries after the incident.

“He broke his femur and shattered his knee cap, and then fractured his hip, his pelvis, his sacrum, lower vertebrae and then he lacerated his spleen, liver and ruptured his bladder and tore his colon and then punctured his femoral artery,” Brittney Miller said.

Patrick Miller’s family is asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“The big thing is because there are no witnesses, I just urge people to check their cameras because there’s a lot of neighborhoods back there, and with our phone conversation it should be about 10:10 p.m. and 10:35 p.m.,” Brittney Miller said.

She also said through it all, her husband is staying positive.

“Right now he’s in good spirits now that he’s out of the ICU and more himself and understanding what’s going on and he’s not bitter at all he’s more grateful for everyone’s love and support than anything.”

THP is still investigating the incident. Any tips can be shared with THP, Knox County Sheriff’s Office or Knoxville Police Department.

Miller’s family also started an online fundraiser to help pay for his medical expenses.