KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dustin Widner was killed more than a year ago after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding his motorcycle on Kingston Pike.

For the mother of his children, Lauren Widner, it feels like just yesterday.

“It’s still hard for me even to believe sometimes, and over the past year, really probably the first thing I think about when I wake up and one of the last things I think about before I go to sleep,” she said.

His mom, Tina Widner, described him as having a big heart and being a jokester.

“He was kind, he had a kind heart. He tried to run his own business one time, as an example, and he really couldn’t do it because he couldn’t charge people enough to make enough money,” she said.

Widner left behind an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

“That’s been the biggest challenge for me, just not having him there for them and thinking of all the things, not only that they’re going to miss out on with him not being here when they grow up, but also what he is missing out on, in their lives,” Lauren said.

Dustin Widner with his children (Courtesy of Lauren Widner.)

Dustin Widner with his children (Courtesy of Lauren Widner.)

Dustin Widner with his son (Courtesy of Lauren Widner.)

Dustin Widner (Courtesy of Lauren Widner.)

Dustin Widner with his children (Courtesy of Lauren Widner.)

22-year-old Christian Elwood was driving the other vehicle in the crash and was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and speeding. Widner’s family wants people to know what a victim’s family has to go through, in hopes it deters other people from driving dangerously.

“I feel like I’m seeing it so much more frequently and a big thing is speed, I don’t know if it’s a speed awareness month but I see the ‘Slow down Tennessee’ signs all over the interstate,” Lauren said. “It’s just, negligence is not a reason for someone to lose their life.”

Widner’s family said the legal process has been grueling.

“If we had to go back, we maybe would have gotten an investigator of our own, and gotten film pulled, I mean I’m just saying you can’t take it for granted that it’s all going to be taken care of,” his mom said. “Be your own advocate, because it won’t change or bring Dustin back, but the truth needs to be told.”

Despite what they’ve been through, they said they still hope to get justice for Dustin. Elwood’s next scheduled court appearance is Friday, Sept. 8.