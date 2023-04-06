KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of Donald Massengill is remembering their loved one after he was killed in a hit-and-run in late March.

Massengill was riding his motorcycle on Western Avenue when he was hit by another vehicle. His wife Latrina Page-Massengill said her husband would do anything for her.

“Donald was the world to me, he meant everything to me, he treated me like a queen. I couldn’t ask for a better love,” she said.

The two first met 20 years ago when Donald Massengill was working at a Pilot gas station in East Knoxville.

“We just hit it off, but it wasn’t the right timing for us of course. So, about nine years ago we reunited, made it official, and just celebrated our fifth-year marriage anniversary this past January,” she said.

Latrina and Don Massengill

Donald Massengill’s daughter, Jimayah Nicole Goss, said he was taken too soon.

“He was a really good person, he treated us well and he always did things for us and stuff like that and I’m just sad that God took him, we weren’t ready,” she said.

Not only was Donald Massengill special to his family but also to the people he served at his job as a KAT bus driver. His sister Sandra Restivo said several of his passengers and coworkers attended his memorial service.

“One of his students came early because he had a shift, and his name was Donald, like my brother. He said that he would do his best to carry on the “Donald” tradition but he knew he had big shoes to fill, and that was very kind. We appreciated hearing that,” Restivo said.

WATE also spoke with KAT’s transit director, Isaac Thorne, who expressed his appreciation for Donald Massengill in a statement:

“The entire KAT family is grieving at the tragic loss of Bus Operator Don Massengill. A calm presence and natural mentor, Don was one of the first employees to receive his operator training certificate, making him a professional trainer for new bus operators. This attitude of always doing more was reflected in consistent stories of helping passengers, and patiently explaining KAT routes to would-be passengers as well. His warm demeanor and enthusiasm for KAT resulted in accolades from outside the organization that reflected a kind and dedicated co-worker. We are shocked and saddened, and his loss is being felt by us all.”

Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department said they have located the second vehicle involved in the crash, and that the investigation is ongoing at this time. Restivo said she hopes the police department will be able to get justice for her brother.

“It’s been unfathomable to think that you would simply drive away. That’s not who my brother is, that’s not what he would’ve done. I just hope that whoever did it, does the right thing, admits what they did,” she said.