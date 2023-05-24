KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of the security guard, who died while working at a Knoxville bar, told WATE about his service and love for protecting people.

On May 20, Adrian Roebuck was shot and killed at The Kave on Magnolia Avenue.

Nachauna Robinson, Adrian Roebuck’s mother, says her son was protecting others, something he did all the time.

“I am angry at the fact at what happened, that my son was the one who was taken away,” Robinson said. “I’m also proud that he continued to do what he loved and it was look out for other people, still protect other people even if it cost him his own life.”

Adrian Roebuck was a member of the National Guard. Robinson says her son dedicated his life to service.

“He is just a gentle, kind, person naturally,” Robinson said. “He would do anything for anyone.”

Zion Roebuck, Adrian Roebuck’s younger brother, says he idolized his older brother.

“Anything my brother did I tried to do it that was my real role model, I looked up to my big brother,” Zion Roebuck said. “The fact that he is gone is not something I can’t easily take in.”

Robinson cannot imagine a life without her son.

“I don’t know, we have never experienced anything like this,” she said. “I don’t know where I go next, I don’t what to do in the next second.”

Robinson says her family appreciates the support the community has shown the family.

“He was always willing to answer the call to put his self first,” Zion Roebuck said. “Now he is calling on y’all to get him some justice.”

The Knoxville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. The police believe the shooting was targeted, however, Adrian Roebuck was not the intended target.