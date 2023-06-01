KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of Byron Edwards continues to seek new leads in his missing person’s case.

Edwards was last seen or heard from on March 20, 2022, leaving the area of 2337 Riverside Drive. His cell phone was pinged earlier in the day at View Park Drive.

“Byron always called me and he would of never missed church,” Marilyn Hamilton, Edwards’s grandmother said. “That next day we finally called the police and we reported him missing.”

Knoxville Police said Edwards has numerous medical conditions and takes multiple medications. They added that they don’t believe he took any money when he left.

“Sometimes Byron has seizures and maybe he is somewhere and [doesn’t] know where he is or [doesn’t] remember something,” Hamilton said. “He is without his medication.”

Since he was reported missing, KPD says detectives have pursued every possible lead including multiple searches of the area with specialized K-9s. In each search, Edwards was not found, nor was evidence of his whereabouts recovered.

“It’s getting harder and harder. I cry all the time, I pray to God all the time,” Shakita Turner, Edwards’s cousin, said. “We just need answers.”

The unknown surrounds Edwards’s whereabouts, only making his family fear more.

“It’s the not knowing that gets you,” Turner said. “We just want the community to be aware that he is a missing person and it is an open investigation with KPD.”

KPD said they have exhausted every lead and are seeking new information from anyone who could know where Edwards is or if something happened to him.

“We are here today to plead with the community, with our police department, anybody that can give us any help, any information, any clues because we do not have a clue,” Hamilton said.

People can submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers to they have seen Edwards or knowns where he is. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 865-215-7165, visit www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, use their free mobile app, P3 Tips, or visit the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

