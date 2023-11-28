KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — As the growth of Knox County continues, leaders with the county’s Growth Policy Coordinating Committee are discussing plans to deal with the influx of new residents. However, local farmers showed up to voice their concerns.

As the Knox County community continues to grow, more space is needed and those spaces are being proposed in rural areas of the county, close to existing farm land leaving some concerned.

“We are just wanting people to look more at inward growth in denser concentration so we don’t lose our agricultural areas or rural flavor to the county,” Strong Stock Farm co-owner Martha Kern said.

Another big concern is the location of these proposed areas for development.

“A lot of them are in places where adding thousands of commuters everyday is not going to help anybody. It’s going to diminish the quality of everybody’s lives in the county,” Kern said.

She added that she welcomes new people to the community but said the community should look at inward growth instead.

Oakes Farm owner Ken Oakes he said they are not against development, they just want it to be thoughtful development.

“We hear from a lot of folks who come out that they don’t come out this way very often. You don’t pass through Corryton on your way to anywhere. What they really enjoy about this area is that they love the rural character, the open space, the farmland and the wooded land,” Oakes said. “While folks in our area are not opposed to development, that’s a part of life, we would really just like to see thoughtful development so we don’t lose the things that make this area special”

In response to those concerns, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared that the current land use plan would actually result in 20% less land being used for housing over the next 20 years.

“It is important to note that these changes do not mean that a property owner must develop their land,” Jacobs said. “It simply gives the property owner more flexibility in how they can use their land.”