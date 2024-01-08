KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County School Board moved forward in its discussions to potentially build a new school in Farragut at today’s school board work session.

An item that has been on the agenda for quite some time, KCS took community input in the Farragut area, providing residents three options to vote on. The clear preference of parents? Three elementary schools in the area.

Of roughly 700 survey respondents, 72 percent were in favor of a new K-5 school on Boring Road to alleviate overcrowding at Farragut Primary School and Farragut Intermediate School.

“We really wanted the community’s input and so overwhelmingly, the community said they wanted three elementary schools and of course we looked at middle school as well,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Garfield Adams said. “Because we wanted to ensure that we had growth and capacity for the town of Farragut for years to come.”

Dr. Adams also took the time to alleviate any rezoning concerns for parents that had voiced their opinion on the issue.

“Students who are at the primary school or at the intermediate school or who are at the middle school, they will not be rezoned,” Adams said. “They attend the schools in Farragut and they will continue to attend those schools as they get into the high school as well.”

Parents like Lauren Morgan, who has three kids who attend school in Farragut, are relieved that there will be more space for their kids in the classroom.

“My daughter’s intervention group is meeting in a closet and doesn’t have enough room for everybody to have chairs,” Morgan said. “So we really do have space issues and it will be great for them to have a little bit more room to have desks in their classroom.”

Morgan also voiced her excitement for her kids’ future education.

“I think having the right resources, space, the physical resources will make a huge difference in our kids’ academics and their ability to excel,” Morgan said.

Adams said that school officials are grateful for all of the community input they received.

“Their input was invaluable and we certainly use that input to make a sound decision moving forward,” Dr. Adams said.

The next step will come at the next school board meeting where Dr. Adams will present a new proposal to convert the Farragut Intermediate and Primary schools into a K-5.