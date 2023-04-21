KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A juvenile in Knox County was arrested this week after allegedly making threats to a middle school.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a Farragut Middle School student was arrested for making threats of violence. The student has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on whether the threat was considered credible. The office also did not say where the threat was made or shared, and did not disclose the content of the threat. The specific charge was also not released.

The investigation is ongoing.