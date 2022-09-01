FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Farragut nursing home has lost its certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meaning residents will have to find a new home.

Summit View of Farragut’s Medicare provider agreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) was ended on September 1 due to the facility’s “failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements,” according to a release from CMS. In addition, All residents have to be removed by October 1.

On August 12, Summit View was given notice about a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. According to a notice from the commission, the investigation found the violations of licensure statutes and regulations in the nursing home that are likely “detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the residents.”

The executive director of the commission suspended admissions to the facility on Aug. 19. Summit View was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and assigned special monitors. Finally, the nursing home was ordered to put a copy of the notice on its front doors, prominently displaying it as long as it is effective. The full notice can be read here.

For those who currently live within the facility, CMS recommends visiting the Care Compare Website and Hospital Compare Website for assistance with the relocation process.