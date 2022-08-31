KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Oktoberfest celebration is joining in the fight against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Oktoberfest with Mind Yer Ps & Qs will run from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the pub’s lawn on Kingston Pike. A portion of the proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which has helped families impacted by with dementia since 1983, and PJ Parkinson’s Support which serves people with Parkinson’s in East Tennessee. Tickets are $10 per day but children 10 and under are free.

“We truly appreciate the opportunity to be included in this traditional celebration and let families know that they’re never alone with Alzheimer’s and dementia because of supporters who make it possible for Alzheimer’s Tennessee to provide education, coordinate support groups, and so much more statewide,” Kay Watson-Helton with Alzheimer’s Tennessee explained. “Alzheimer’s is actually named after the German doctor who discovered the brain disease.”

The event will feature live music from several local bands including K-Town throughout the weekend. The pub says they are planning an “authentic German menu including bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad and pretzels.” There will also be at least six different beer taps.

“Oktoberfest is one of our favorite times of year, and we are honored to bring the tradition back to Farragut again,” Mind Yer Ps & Qs owner Andrew Mungan explained. “This is a special opportunity to invite our entire community to come together to relax and enjoy a European tradition that many Americans also appreciate.”

The organizers added that there would be a best dressed and stein holding contest. For the best-dressed contest, attendees are invited to wear their Lederhosen and other Bavarian-inspired clothing. The stein holding contest is a “lot more challenging than it sounds – and it will make a good workout a few times each day of the Oktoberfest” according to organizers.

On Friday, the festival will run from 4 p.m. to midnight. Things get off to an earlier start on Saturday with the event going from 11 a.m. to midnight. For Sunday, it will go from noon to 6 p.m. To see more about the event, click here.