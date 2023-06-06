KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash in Powell.

According to a release, KCSO’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is on the scene of a fatal single-car crash on Collier Road in Powell. KCSO added that the crash potentially involved alcohol.

Collier Road is closed as investigators work to learn more. It is expected to reopen at 8:30 p.m.

It is currently unknown how many people were involved in the crash and the identity of the person who died.