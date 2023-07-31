KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A deadly crash is under investigation on I-40 in West Knoxville on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville Police said officers are at the scene of a fatal crash on the highway near the Western Avenue overpass. The crash involved one vehicle.

It is unknown as to how many people were in the vehicle and the identity of the people (or person) is currently unknown.

Traffic has not been impacted.