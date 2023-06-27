KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A male driver died in an intersection crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Rutledge Pike and Spring Hill Road. Investigators found that a white Chevy sedan was attempting to make a left turn on Spring Hill Road when a Ford truck hit the vehicle while traveling southbound on Rutledge Pike, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Chevy died after being taken from the scene. The Ford was still in the area of the crash.

The Knoxville Police Department Crash Reconstruction Investigators are investigating the scene.