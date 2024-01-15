KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died Monday in a fatal crash on I-75 in Knoxville.

Officers were dispatched to a multivehicle crash on I-75 N near Callahan Drive around 7 p.m. All lanes were blocked due to the crash involving a tractor-trailer and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

According to a Knoxville Police Department release, a box truck slid in the accumulated snow, lost control and rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

he driver of the box truck, who was pinned in the vehicle as a result of damage sustained in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Efforts remain ongoing to clear the scene. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.

Snowfall that began late Sunday has blanketed East Tennessee, creating treacherous travel conditions and causing hundreds of school closures. Read the WATE 6 Storm Team Forecast Blog for the latest updates.