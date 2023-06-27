KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The two people involved in a deadly crash in January on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville were in court on Tuesday for their preliminary hearing.

In January, Tra’Shawn Glass and Trinity Clark were accused of drag racing on Magnolia Avenue which led to a collision at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Milligan Street. The cars collided with a white Ford Explorer, killing 65-year-old Michael Williams and seriously injuring two young children, according to Knoxville Police.

During the preliminary hearing, three witnesses took the stand. The first witness called was Larry Johnson.

“I see the white SUV turning and you can see the red charger clip the back of the SUV,” Johnson said. “It just shot up straight in the air and it was like a big explosion.”

Johnson told the court he pulled over to help those involved.

“We went to check on the red charger to see if he was ok,” Johnson said. “The car was so mangled, there were a couple of guys trying to open the door, but you could see we couldn’t get the door opened.”

The prosecution said Glass was the driver of the red charger.

“He was bruised up and bloody and honestly he was in the back window,” Johnson said.

Knoxville police officer Caleb Coffee also took the stand during the hearing today. Coffee was one of the first responders called to the scene.

“I saw a lot of debris in the roadway, a lot of fire trucks a lot of police cars,” Coffee said.

The officer then told the court he was directed to go tend to the orange charger.

“The orange Dodge charger wrecked into the building causing the staircase to fall off,” Coffee said. “The passenger side door opens and a lot of civilians standing around. I was eventually able to track down the driver.”

The prosecution told the court that Clark was the driver of the orange charger. Coffee said he began to question her about the wreck.

“She stated she was driving initially and lost control of her vehicle,” Coffee said. “Through further question, I was able to find out the truth and she admitted she was racing the other red vehicle.”

The judge decided there was enough evidence in this case for it to move forward. It is now headed to the Grand Jury.