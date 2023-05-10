KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire is responding to a fatal motorcycle crash near a store in North Knox County.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to a scene of the motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at a Walmart around 7:15 p.m.

There was a fatality at the scene, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The identity of the motorcyclist or the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.