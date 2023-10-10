KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fatal crash blocked lanes of Chapman Highway in Knoxville for several hours Tuesday evening while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a multivehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Chapman Highway and Hendron Chapel Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An official at the scene told WATE-TV that the crash was fatal, but declined to comment on the number of victims.

Northbound lanes were blocked while crews responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.