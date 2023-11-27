KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after a camper fire in South Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire occurred in the 4200 block of Edington Road near the Beechmont intersection. KCSO patrol units and Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found a camper trailer fully involved; despite efforts by Rural Metro and KCSO, one person inside the camper died.

A KCSO spokesperson said the deceased will be taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.