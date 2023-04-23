KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is dead after being stabbed in South Knoxville on Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville police officers responded to Station 10 on Sevier Avenue around 3:20 a.m. when a woman came in stating that she was stabbed on the 1400 block of E. Moody Avenue. EMS personnel on the scene treated the victim.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she later died.

According to Knoxville Police, witnesses claimed that the victim and a male suspect were involved in an altercation on E. Moody Avenue. The male reportedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and ran from the scene.

The male, identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Hall, was found walking on James White Parkway. He fit the description of the suspect and was taken into custody without incident for questioning, Knoxville Police said in the news release.

Hall has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

“The identity of the victim, a 42-year-old woman, is being withheld at this time,” according to Knoxville Police.

The KPD Homicide Unit is investigating the situation.