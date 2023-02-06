KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A KPD spokesperson said the Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

